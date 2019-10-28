Okinawa Lite electric scooter spied: Digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp and more!

We recently informed you that Okinawa is going to launch a new electric motorcycle in the Indian market sometime during the last quarter of this financial year. Now it seems that the Gurugram based electric two-wheeler manufacturer also has a new electric scooter in the pipeline. To be called as the Lite, spy shots of the same have now surfaced on the internet courtesy autopunditz.com. The vehicle seen in the images seems to be production-ready iteration. This could mean that Okinawa could launch the Lite electric scooter in India very soon.

The Okinawa Lite comes with a retro design which looks quite elegant. It gets a twin-pod LED headlamp with projector set-up mounted on the apron which is flanked by the indicators. There is a U-shaped LED daytime running light surrounding the lower part of the headlight assembly. The handlebar gets a dual-tone design which looks stylish. The Lite comes with a digital instrument cluster. The design of the same is quite sleek and should appeal to young buyers.

Behind the front apron, the Okinawa Lite comes with a small storage area. Also, a vehicle start/stop button which means that this electric scooter will have key-less ignition. The seat appears to be slightly small in comparison to conventional scooters of similar size. At the back, the Lite comes with an LED tail-lamp. There is a single-piece grab rail on offer. The electric scooter gets dual-tone alloy wheels which look very smart. There is a ventilated disc brake up-front with a drum brake at the rear.

There is no official word on as to when Okinawa is going to launch the Lite electric scooter in India. Technical specifications of the same are also unknown at the moment. Expect it to come with a driving range of 100 km on a single charge. Prices should be close to the mark of Rs 80,000- Rs 90,000.

Image Credits: autopunditz.com