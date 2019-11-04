Exclusive! Okinawa Lite electric scooter with 60km range and 25kmph top speed launched

Okinawa is busy developing new products. While the company was quite frank about developing a Revolt RV400-rivalling motorcycle, it wasn't very keen on giving out details of the Lite electric scooter. The latter was spotted at a dealership a few days ago. While the commercial launch is set to happen tomorrow, we have already got hold of the price, specifications and few coveted pictures of the Okinawa Lite electric scooter. Okinawa has priced the Lite electric scooter at Rs 61,000, ex-showroom. The on-road price of the scooter is Rs 66,000.

While it was being speculated earlier that the Okinawa Lite will have a 100km range, that doesn't stand true according to the brochure. The scooter has a range of 60km and a top speed of 25kmph. A 250 watt BLDC motor powers this scooter. Providing juice is a 1.25kWh Li-ion battery that is detachable and can be charged in 4-5 hours. Okinawa is giving a battery warranty of 24 months while that of the motor is for a year.

Features include the push button start, auto handle lock, battery lock, fully digital instrument cluster, remote start function, hazard lamps and a push-type pillion foot rest. The ground clearance is 160mm while the boot space is 17 litres in capacity. As far as looks go, the scooter is a bit different in design than other Okinawa units. There is a LED projector headlight with DRLs, LED tail light, 10-inch machined alloy wheels, front disc as well as rear drum combination, telescopic front suspension and dual tube rear unit. The scooter will be sold in two colour options - sparkle white and sparkle blue.

Okinawa says that a maximum payload of 150kg is possible with this scooter. The dimensions of the scooter are 1,790x710x1,190mm for the length, width and height respectively. The wheelbase is 740mm. Going by the pricing, the Lite is placed between the Okinawa Ridge and Praise models.