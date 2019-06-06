Okinawa introduces 24×7 roadside assistance for electric scooters

To celebrate World Environment Day on June 5, 2019, Okinawa has introduced its 24x7 Road Side Assistance programme for their customers across most parts of India. With their new #Okinawacares4You campaign, the Road Side Assistance (RSA) will be available to customers of the I-Praise and the Ridge+ and will extend to future products by the brand. The RSA can be accessed through the 24x7 helpline number.

Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., said that the company believes in not only promoting ‘Green Mobility’ while contributing in a sustainable environment for citizens of India but also in building a safe driving environment for its customers. Therefore, the manufacturer has introduced its Road Side Assistance programme on World Environment Day.

The company has initiated this programme with the motto ‘You never Ride Alone’. Sharma added “We want to assure our customers that they are safe on road and will never be stranded in case of emergency situations through our RSA. The initiative aims to resolve on-road problems faced by the customer through a 24/7 helpline and personal assistance.”

As a part of the programme, Okinawa customers will be allowed three free assistance and two tows during the policy period with one free two for mechanical issues. Other benefits like onsite repair, flat tyre assistance, key lockout assistance, cab assistance, coordination in extraction or removal of the vehicle, assistance on phone in addition to other benefits as well as stated by the company. In the case of battery discharge, customers can opt for the vehicle to be towed back home which is free for the first 40kms. As per the programme, if the vehicle cannot be repaired on site, the vehicle will be towed to the nearest Okinawa workshop and the customer would be provided cab assistance from the spot to continue their journey.