Okinawa inaugurates new EV manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

Okinawa has inaugurated its second EV manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. It has an annual production capacity of 3 lakh units which the company says will be increased to 1 million EVs per year in the next 2-3 years.

Okinawa Autotech, one of India’s top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has inaugurated its second EV manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. The EV-maker has commenced operations at its new manufacturing unit which is located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Okinawa says that its new manufacturing facility is one of a kind with top-notch infrastructure and machinery to develop the new-age electric two-wheelers in the country. It will currently have an annual production capacity of 3 lakh units.

According to the company, this facility is a hub of modernization and technology to develop the upcoming ingenious products, including the Oki90 electric motorcycle. Okinawa is expanding its local manufacturing portfolio in India. The company says that it is all set to cater to the increasing demand for electric two-wheelers in the country. Okinawa Autotech’s new manufacturing unit has a production capacity of 3 lakh EVs per year, which the company says will be increased to a capacity of 1 million in the next 2-3 years.

When the company’s new Bhiwadi plant will utilise its full capacity, it will be producing 5 times more EVs than the current full capacity of Okinawa’s first plant located in Alwar, Rajasthan. The expanded production capacity will enable Okinawa to not only meet soaring demand in India but also for exports to other markets. Okinawa says that it will be investing Rs 250 crore in the development of its new facilities and will be making further gradual strategic investments to scale up the production.

Commenting on the announcement, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, “This development, amongst our other initiatives, is a testament to our unrelenting commitment towards our vision of ‘Made in India, Made for India,’. The market is evolving at a fast pace, and the ramped-up capacity will undoubtedly aid us in bolstering the mass transition to e-mobility with a diverse and innovative product portfolio. Furthermore, it will tremendously help in achieving our ambitious plans to remain market leaders in the Indian EV industry while also assisting in the much-needed transition to clean energy.”

