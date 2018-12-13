Okinawa i-Praise scooter bookings to open 14 December: Detachable battery with 180 km of range

Okinawa Scooters has announced that it will be opening the bookings for its new electric scooter, the i-Praise on 14 December. The i-Praise can be booked at all Okinawa Scooters dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 5000. The new Okinawa electric scooter will boast of a new design and a lithium-ion detachable battery to provide of easy and convenient charging.

Okinawa has said that the time needed to charge the battery has been reduced to only 2-3 hours. The lithium-ion battery pack has also allowed the manufacturer to bring the weight of the scooter down by about 40%, as compared to the heavier counterpart Lead Acid battery. The claimed range on one full charge is 160 to 180 km.

The pre-booking of i-Praise will commence on 14 December across the 200+ authorised dealers of Okinawa Scooters pan-India. The initial round is only open for the first 500 pre-bookings and the delivery of the same would begin post official launch of the i-Praise in January 2019.

Okinawa OKI 100

“It gives us immense pleasure to announce the pre-booking of i-Praise #TheIntelligentScooter,” Jeetender Sharma - Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Scooters said.

“We have channelized our engineering and manufacturing prowess to provide our users with a futuristic e-scooter that solves all their commuting woes. With the pre-bookings commencing from Dec 14 and only going on till the first 500 orders, we are looking forward to an affirmative response.”

During the 2018 Auto Expo, Okinawa unveiled an electric motorcycle concept called OKI 100. Jeetender Sharma - Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Scooters has told us that the company will be launching its first electric motorcycle before festive season begins in 2019. The claimed range on one full charge will be around 150 km. Okinawa’s prototype motorcycle, named OKI 100, features a Lithium-Ion 72V 63Ah battery with the maximum speed of 100 km/h.