Okinawa celebrates World EV Day, achieves 2.5 lakh units sales milestone

Okinawa first started its operations in 2015 and introduced its first model named Ridge in 2017.

Okinawa Autotech, today celebrated World EV Day with extreme enthusiasm and gone back to the days when it started operations with the aim of contributing to India’s shift to green transportation. Okinawa accomplished a unique milestone by becoming the first EV manufacturer in India to surpass the sales milestone of 2.5 lakh units.

The company has fostered innovation in the sector with its cutting-edge products that have garnered huge attention from consumers. More than 2.5 lakh two-wheeler EVs from the company are running on the roads today.

Okinawa’s achievements align perfectly with its vision of a sustainable future. The company has helped the country reduce carbon emissions by a staggering 380mn kg till date and has helped consumers save a whopping Rs 12.5 billion in petrol costs.(Assuming an average daily commute of 30 km and petrol at Rs 90 per litre).

Speaking on the occasion, Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, “Okinawa was started with a vision to accelerate India’s transition to sustainable mobility, and we are extremely satisfied with our astounding achievements in a short span of time.”

He further added that Okinawan plans to expand its operations and consumer base in different parts of the country and help people embrace electric mobility in order to create a sustainable future.