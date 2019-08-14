Okinawa announces festive season deals on electric scooters: Cash discounts and prizes

Okinawa Scooters, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced a number of offers and benefits for its new customers, in line with the upcoming festive season. The festive offer was started on 12 August and will continue till 31 October 2019. The offer is available to customers across all dealerships of Okinawa.

As a part of the offer, the company will offer an assured Rs 1000 discount on the purchase of any Okinawa electric scooter. Furthermore, twenty lucky winners will win prizes like air-conditioner, LED television, microwave, mixer grinder. One lucky customer will also get a chance to win an overseas trip. Winners of mega prizes and the foreign trip will be announced in the month of November 2019 by Okinawa.

“The future of mobility is electric. A slew of incentives by the Government has accelerated the electric mobility transition in India,” Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., said.

“The Union budget and the GST rate cut of 7% which we have passed on to our customers have already made the scooters more affordable and through our current campaign, we want to attract customers waiting to join the Okinawa electric scooters family. We are now witnessing an increased demand for our e-scooters and we will be offering more choices to our customers at attractive prices.”

In related news, Okinawa recently announced a substantial cut on its electric scooter price tags. The company announced a price reduction in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,700 on its lead-acid scooters while in the li-ion scooter range, the prices were reduced in the range of Rs 3,400 to Rs 8,600.

The announcement came after the GST council slashed GST on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent. Additionally, the council also reduced GST rate on chargers or charging stations for electric vehicles from 18 percent to 5 percent.