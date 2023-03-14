Okinawa achieves 2.5 lakh electric scooter sales milestone in India

Okinawa Autotech has achieved the 2.5 lakh electric scooter sales milestone in India. The company rolled out the 2,50,000th unit, a Praise Pro, from its manufacturing plant in Rajasthan.

Okinawa Autotech, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, today announced that it has achieved the 2.5 lakh sales milestone. The company rolled out its 2,50,000th unit, a Praise Pro e-scooter, from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Rajasthan to mark this achievement. Okinawa commenced its operations in the Indian market in 2015.

Okinawa achieves 2.5 lakh sales milestone:

Okinawa launched its first electric scooter, Ridge, in India in 2017. The company currently has several products in its portfolio and over 540 3S (sales, service and spares) touchpoints across the country. Okinawa achieved the 2.5 lakh sales milestone in March 2023, nearly six years after launching its first product. But, the company aims to reach the one million mark by 2025.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Here’s what the company said:

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “We are truly overwhelmed and would like to thank our customers and other stakeholders for believing in us and firming Okinawa’s position in the market as a leading electric two-wheeler brand in the country. The 2.5 lakh milestone is a strong testament to the quality of our robust product portfolio and a representation of our unwavering commitment to achieving a sustainable future and meeting the demand of our customers.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Okinawa Dual Electric Scooter Review:

He further added, “As the industry pioneer and a responsible corporate, our emphasis is on faster adoption of electric mobility in India with best-in-class products, and cutting-edge technologies. This accomplishment marks a stepping stone to many more accolades as we move forward in our journey. With a strong pipeline of new products planned to be launched in India very soon, we aim to achieve the magical number of One Million milestone by 2025.”

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which retro cruiser should be your pick?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.