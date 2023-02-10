Okaya Faast F3 electric scooter launched at Rs 99,999: Claims 125 km range

The new Okaya Faast F3 has been launched in India at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. This electric scooter is claimed to offer a riding range of 125 km on a single charge.

Okaya EV, a Delhi-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has expanded its ‘Faast’ series with the launch of its latest e-scooter. The new Okaya Faast F3 has been introduced in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. This electric scooter is claimed to offer a riding range of 125 km on a single charge.

Okaya Faast F3: Specifications

The Okaya Faast F3 gets a 1.2 kW electric motor that has a peak power output of 3.3 bhp. It gets a 3.53 kWh Li-ion LFP dual-batteries with switchable technology which the company claims will help in extending battery life. According to Okaya, the Faast F3 takes around 4-5 hours to get fully charged and this electric scooter comes with a 3-year warranty on the battery & motor.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the product launch, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles, said, “Okaya Faast F3 is a revolutionary electric two-wheeler that is introduced to meet the growing demand for top-quality and reliable EVs in India. It is designed to provide a comfortable and safe ride to the users and is equipped with the latest technology and features that make it a great choice for those looking to switch to electric mobility.”

He further added, “We are confident that the Faast F3 will be a game-changer in the electric two-wheeler market and will help us to further strengthen our presence in the EV space.” Okaya is offering the Faast F3 in a total of six colour shades. They are Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver, and Metallic White.

