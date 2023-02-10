scorecardresearch

Okaya Faast F3 electric scooter launched at Rs 99,999: Claims 125 km range

The new Okaya Faast F3 has been launched in India at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. This electric scooter is claimed to offer a riding range of 125 km on a single charge.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Okaya Faast F3 electric scooter launched at Rs 99,999: Claims 125 km range
The Okaya Faast F3 is offered in a total of six colour shades

Okaya EV, a Delhi-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has expanded its ‘Faast’ series with the launch of its latest e-scooter. The new Okaya Faast F3 has been introduced in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. This electric scooter is claimed to offer a riding range of 125 km on a single charge. 

Okaya Faast F3

Okaya Faast F3: Specifications

The Okaya Faast F3 gets a 1.2 kW electric motor that has a peak power output of 3.3 bhp. It gets a 3.53 kWh Li-ion LFP dual-batteries with switchable technology which the company claims will help in extending battery life. According to Okaya, the Faast F3 takes around 4-5 hours to get fully charged and this electric scooter comes with a 3-year warranty on the battery & motor. 

Also Read: Ola S1, S1 Air, S1 Pro variants explained: All you need to know

Also Read
okaya electric scooter

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the product launch, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles, said, “Okaya Faast F3 is a revolutionary electric two-wheeler that is introduced to meet the growing demand for top-quality and reliable EVs in India. It is designed to provide a comfortable and safe ride to the users and is equipped with the latest technology and features that make it a great choice for those looking to switch to electric mobility.”

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Ultraviolette F77 Review:

He further added, “We are confident that the Faast F3 will be a game-changer in the electric two-wheeler market and will help us to further strengthen our presence in the EV space.” Okaya is offering the Faast F3 in a total of six colour shades. They are Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver, and Metallic White.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:36 IST