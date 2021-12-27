Okaya Faast electric scooter launched at Rs 89,999: Bookings open

The new Okaya Faast electric scooter has been launched in India at Rs 89,999, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and it claims to offer a range of 150-200 km per charge.

Okaya Electric has launched its new high-speed electric scooter in India, Okaya Faast, at the recently held EV Expo 2021 in Greater Noida. The new Okaya Faast electric scooter has been launched at Rs 89,999, ex-showroom (excluding state subsidies). Bookings for the same are now open. One can book this electric scooter by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Okaya EV dealership.

Talking about the specs of this electric scooter, the new Okaya Faast has a top speed of 60-70 kmph and it gets a 4.4 kW lithium phosphate battery. The company claims that it will deliver a range of 150 km on a single charge. Moreover, the range can go as high as 200 km per charge, depending on the usage. In terms of features, the Okaya Faast gets an LED headlamp with LED DRLs, a digital instrument cluster, a combined braking system for added safety, etc.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group said, “Okaya is fully dedicated to the vision of making India a 100 per cent EV nation. With the launch of our Okaya Faast, we have showcased our renewed commitment towards bringing innovative, low-cost but high-performance e-scooters to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country. Okaya has already emerged as a key player in this segment, with creating the much-required fast-charging infrastructure for these e-scooters.”

Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Limited added, “With our exclusive ‘Okaya Faast e-scooters’ we are targeting the massive demand for high-performance EVs in the market in sync with changing preferences of the consumers.” Moreover, according to the company, Okaya has set up over 225 dealerships across the country in the first six months of its inception. Also, Okaya showcased its upcoming electric bike, Ferrato, at the EV Expo which is expected to be launched in the second quarter of FY22.

