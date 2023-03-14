scorecardresearch

Okaya EV announces discount offers: Get up to Rs 5,000 off on e-scooters

Okaya EV has announced some exciting offers for March 2023. One can get up to Rs 5,000 off on electric scooters or a free 3-night/4-day trip to Thailand.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Okaya EV
Okaya's limited-period offers are valid till March 31, 2023

Okaya EV, a Delhi-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced ‘Okaya Carnival’ for its prospective customers. As per the company, with the purchase of any Okaya electric scooter, customers can win exciting prizes, including a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 or a 3-night/4-day trip to Thailand for one person. These limited-period offers are valid till March 31, 2023. 

Okaya Faast F3

Okaya electric scooters: Price and specifications

Faast F4: The Okaya Faast F4 is priced at Rs 1.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 4.4 kWh battery and is claimed to offer a range of 140 km per charge. It is equipped with exciting features such as keyless entry, digital instrument cluster, reverse and park assist, etc. 

Faast F3: Priced at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom, the Okaya Faast F3 offers a range of 125 km on a single charge. It gets 3.53 kWh LFP dual-batteries with switchable technology to extend battery life. 

Faast F2F: The Okaya Faast F2F has been recently launched in India and it is priced at Rs 83,999, ex-showroom. It gets a 2.2 kWh LFP battery and is claimed to offer a range of 80 km per charge. 

Apart from the Faast series, Okaya also sells the ClassIQ+ electric scooter which is priced at Rs 74,500 and is claimed to offer a range of 70 km on a single charge. The company also retails the Freedum and Faast F2B electric scooters. They are priced at Rs 74,900 and Rs 89,999, ex-showroom respectively. 

First published on: 14-03-2023 at 07:00 IST