Offenders beware! Delhi Police’s All-women squad on Pulsars and Apache’s are just a phone call away!

As we move forward as a nation, the one persistent problem that seems to affect us as a nation is our nation’s continuing saga of violence against women. Despite the government's best efforts to rid the country of this menace, with measures like Convention on Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (or CEDAW) ratified in ’93. According to India’s National Crime Records Bureau, violent crimes against women in the country have risen by several thousand year after year over the last decade, showing that nothing has really worked up until now. Delhi is perhaps the worst hit in this mess, with a rap sheet that could send shivers down the spines of the most active of us. To combat this Delhi Police has already trained 4000 girls in self-defense and combat skills last year. But this year have decided to bolster activity by announcing the introduction of a new Women’s Patrolling Squad.

Each member of the Lady biker cop squad is trained in specialized riding and driving tactics, hand-to-hand combat, and use of weapons. And are basically not the type of people you would like to have on your bad side. Unlike the rest of the police force these motorcycle toting policewomen, are seen on performance oriented motorcycles like Pulsars and Apache’s which come into play if you try to make a run for it. Violent offences against women often require a certain tact in dealing with victims, and the squad has also been educated on the types of crimes that frequently affect the female population, how to speak to victims, how to establish a rapport, and how to encourage more women and girls to report crimes. This may not seem like a lot, but the way law enforcement handle the victims of these abhorrent crimes is often the tipping point for women to come forward with their issues. According to the National Crime Records Bureau the vast majority of rape and sexual assault victims knew their attacker(s), and with almost 37,000 cases reported in 2014 alone, this is obviously a pretty substantial issue.

The bike-totting Police squad makes perfect sense considering the squad could be activated and require to cover significant distance to reach the spot in time to be effective. The squad has also been trained on how to care for and maintain its fleet of Apache RTR and Bajaj Pulsar two-wheelers.