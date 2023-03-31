Odysse Vader e-motorcycle launched at Rs 1.10 lakh: Claims 125 km range

The new Odysse Vader e-motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom, Ahmedabad. Bookings for the same are now open and it is claimed to offer a riding range of 125 km per charge.

Odysse, a Mumbai-based electric vehicle start-up, has introduced its new motorcycle in the Indian market. The all-new Odysse Vader e-motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom, Ahmedabad. Bookings for the same are open online on the company’s official website and across 68 dealerships pan-India. One can reserve it for a token amount of Rs 999.

Odysse Vader e-motorcycle: Battery, range and performance

The Odysse Vader is powered by a 3 kW electric motor and has a top speed of 85 kmph. It gets a 3.7 kWh AIS 156 approved lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a riding range of 125 km on a single charge. This electric motorcycle features three riding modes and its battery is said to be fully charged in four hours.

Odysse Vader e-motorcycle: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Odysse Vader e-bike gets a 7.0-inch Android display with Bluetooth connectivity that also offers Google Maps navigation. It supports IoT features such as live tracking, immobilisation, geo-fencing and more. This electric motorcycle features disc brakes at either end with a combined braking system. Odysse is offering a 3-year warranty on this electric motorcycle’s battery and powertrain.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles, said, “I am thrilled to introduce VADER, a technologically advanced and innovative motorbike. Our goal is to provide sustainable and affordable mobility that can be accessible to everyone. We plan to launch an electric scooter in the third quarter of 2023. We also intend to increase our dealership network to over 150 by the end of the year, and we anticipate that this initiative will increase our sales by at least 300%.”

