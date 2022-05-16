Odysse V2 electric scooter launched in India: Priced from Rs 75,000

The new Odysse V2 and V2+ electric scooters have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 75,000, ex-showroom. They are claimed to offer a riding range of 150 km on a full charge.

EV maker Odysse has introduced two new electric scooters in the country. The new Odysse V2 and V2+ electric scooters have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 75,000, ex-showroom. The company claims that these scooters are equipped with dual water-resistant IP 67 certified battery packs and they are capable of offering a riding range of up to 150 km per charge.

The company is offering these electric scooters in three colour schemes and they get features like an anti-theft lock, passive battery cooling, a 12-inch front tyre, LED lights, amongst many others. Apart from the new V2 and V2+, Odysse has four other electric two-wheelers in its portfolio, namely the E2go, Hawk+, Racer, and Evoqis. The company plans to launch two more electric vehicles this year.

Commenting on this announcement, Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse, said, “It gives us great pride to be launching Odysse’s V2 & V2+. India is transitioning towards clean mobility and with Odysse we want to bring about a change in how people commute. The newly launched Scooter is a step forward to strengthen our product portfolio, where electric scooters are consistently witnessing an encouragingly high demand.”

He further added, “Odysse V2+ with its 150 km mileage will resolve customers from Range anxiety along with providing them refreshing colour and amazing features.” It is also worth mentioning that in addition to its Ahmedabad plant, Odysse has started production facilities in Mumbai and Hyderabad as well. The company plans to have more than 100 dealerships by the end of this year.

