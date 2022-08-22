Oben Rorr EV gets 15,000+ pre-bookings: Deliveries to commence in October 2022

The new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle has received over 15,000 pre-bookings and deliveries of the same will commence in October 2022. It is currently priced at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Mumbai.

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Oben EV, introduced its first product, Rorr, in March this year. The all-new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Mumbai (including FAME II incentives and state government subsidies). Now, within five months of its official launch, the company has received over 15,000 pre-bookings for the same.

The Oben Rorr was launched in India on March 15 while its pre-bookings commenced on March 18, 2022. In a recent interaction with Express Mobility, Madhumita Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Oben Electric, revealed that the company has received an overwhelming response for the same and over 15,000 reservations have been made for the Rorr in nine cities, where it will be sold in the first phase.

Oben will initially offer the Rorr EV in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. Pre-booking amount for the Oben Rorr was set at Rs 999 and the prospective customers booked it via the company’s official website. It’s worth mentioning that the bookings for the Rorr have been temporarily put on hold.

The company will first deliver the pre-booked batch of the electric motorcycle to the customers and then start accepting fresh orders. While the deliveries of the Oben Rorr were expected to begin in May this year, the semiconductor shortage and other supply chain woes played the spoilsport and its customer deliveries will now finally begin in October 2022.

Watch Video | Oben Rorr First Ride Review:

The new Oben Rorr gets a 4.4kWh LFP battery pack that is coupled with a 10 kW electric motor. It develops 62 Nm of peak torque, has a top speed of 100 kmph and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds. Moreover, this electric motorcycle is claimed to run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions while it takes around 2 hours to fully juice up its battery pack.

