Oben Rorr electric motorcycle India launch on March 15, 2022: Details

The new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle will be launched in India on March 15, 2022. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions.

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Oben EV, recently unveiled its first electric bike for the Indian market. The company’s maiden product is christened ‘Oben Rorr’ and now we even have a launch date for the same. This electric motorcycle will be launched in India on March 15, 2022. Oben EV claims that its Rorr electric motorcycle can run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions.

In terms of cosmetic appeal, the Oben Rorr does look good in images. At the front, it gets a circular all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs. It also features LED turn indicators and an LED taillamp while the triple-tone colour shade looks striking. Talking about specifications, Oben EV hasn’t revealed many details about its electric bike. However, we do know that this high-speed electric motorcycle will have a top speed of 100 kmph.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Moreover, the company claims that it can sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds. The Oben Rorr EV is claimed to run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions and it will take around 2 hours to fully juice up its battery pack. The company says that its new electric motorcycle has been completely developed in India and it will also be manufactured locally.

The new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle will be offered in three variants and it is expected to be positioned in the Rs 1 lakh – Rs 1.5 lakh price segment. Oben Rorr will be launched in India on March 15, 2022, while the customer deliveries are said to begin in the second quarter of this year. The company aims to launch a new product every 6 months over the next 2 years.

Also Read: CNG Rivalry: Maruti Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura price, specs compared

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.