Oben Rorr electric bike makes debut with 200 km range: Launch soon

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Oben EV, has unveiled its first electric motorcycle for the Indian market. The company’s debut product has been christened ‘Oben Rorr’ and this electric motorcycle is claimed to run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions. This new high-speed electric motorcycle will be officially launched in India by next month while the customer deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Oben Rorr Electric Bike: Key Specifications

Oben EV hasn’t revealed many details about its electric bike. However, we do know that this high-speed electric motorcycle will have a top speed of 100 kmph and it is claimed to sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds. Moreover, the company claims that it can run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions while the charging time is rated at 2 hours.

Oben Rorr Electric Bike: Price and Availability

The new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle will be offered in three variants. The company hasn’t yet revealed the price of this electric motorcycle but it is said to be positioned in the Rs 1 lakh – Rs 1.5 lakh price segment. Oben Rorr will be launched in India by next month while the customer deliveries are said to begin in the second quarter of this year. Moreover, the company aims to launch a new product every 6 months over the next 2 years.

Commenting on the company’s funding, Dinkar Agrawal, Co-Founder, Oben Electric, said, “We have raised a total of $2.5 million through VC funding, which is the highest seed round raised by an E2W startup. This helps us innovate with a focus on consumer safety and delight. Our aim is to enable Indian consumers to make the shift from ICE to EV. Over the next few years, we intend to be a global player with our specialized products.”

Madhumita Agrawal, Co-Founder, Oben Electric added, “Oben Electric is geared-up with multi-level testing, durability, safety & connectivity to address a white space in the segment. We have brought together a core team of experts who specialize in every aspect of the E2W life cycle. This has enabled us to go beyond assembling of vehicles to truly creating a product from scratch for the Indian consumer. We are excited to reach the launch phase of our journey and are confident that our first product will be well received by the Indian consumer.”

