Now vote and get free wash, discounted service for your Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler, here’s how

Hero MotoCorp has launched a unique nationwide customer benefit initiative to encourage its over 80 million customers in the country to vote during the upcoming 2019 General Elections. In order to support the world’s largest democratic elections, the Company has rolled-out a vehicle maintenance scheme for customers who exercise their Right to Vote. After casting their vote, customers can come to Hero MotoCorp dealerships and workshops, with the voter’s ink mark on their finger to avail a free two-wheeler wash and get their vehicles serviced at Rs 199 only.

The scheme will be available up to two days after the polling day in every city during the months of April-May 2019. Customers can also pre-book the vehicle-servicing package and to get more details on the same, the customers can visit their nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership in their city. The move is indeed an interesting one by Hero MotoCorp to promote voters to cast their vote.

In other news, a fully faired Hero MotoCorp motorcycle has been spotted recently and it looks like the next generation Karizma. Reports on the internet have been suggesting that the company is working on the new Karizma and the same will be launched sometime in the year 2020. The recently snapped Hero bike gets a full fairing along with a single piece headlamp that is expected to be LED. One can also see a fully digital instrument cluster that seems to have been borrowed from the XPulse 200.

The new model is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this year at a price of close to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the upcoming Hero MotoCorp motorcycle expected to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. Subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and more!