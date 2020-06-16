Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

With a presence across 8 Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi NCR and Jaipur, CredR now aims to be accessible to the customers who are looking to lease for a shorter period of time instead of a long term commitment. The move also targets at offering a wide range of used two-wheelers to the consumers.

In an effort to increase its supply of used two-wheelers, Bengaluru based bike-rental company, Bounce has recently announced its partnership with CredR. Under the said partnership, CredR will be offering high-quality, refurbished two-wheelers that will be listed on Bounce’s platform under multiple long-term rental and subscription schemes. The press statement says that with numerous touchpoints including both websites, Bounce mobile app, CredR showrooms and doorstep delivery & servicing offered by CredR, the customers will now have easier access to refurbished used two-wheelers. The two companies believe that the said partnership is a step ahead in the direction of expanding the distribution channels and hence, increasing refurbished used two-wheeler accessibility. With presence across 8 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi NCR and Jaipur, CredR now intends to be accessible to customers who are looking to lease for a shorter period of time instead of making a long term commitment. The said move also aims at providing a wide range of used two-wheelers to consumers with varying budgets and requirements.

Speaking on this, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer CredR, said that the company believes that more and more customers should have the right to buy quality used two-wheelers at reasonable prices and this access should be democratized. He adds that the brand is happy to partner with Bounce to place its products on their platform for sale to their customers. Additionally, the company will also provide used bikes, to be offered by Bounce to their customers, for lease or subscription.

He also said that with the widespread restrictions on the use of public transport, using a two-wheeler as a private mode of transportation is being viewed as more convenient, safe, and inexpensive. He concluded his statement by saying that the current wave of consumers is definitely cautious and value driven and want to safeguard their financial interests, while still having access to quality private-owned mobility. Apart from now being available on the Bounce mobile app, CredR used two-wheelers can be found via multiple touchpoints such as its website, and home delivery offered via its 50+ showroom network, pan India.

