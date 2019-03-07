Now hone your ADV riding skills with BMW GS Experience: Key benefits of 2-day training program

BMW Motorrad has just announced the first-ever GS Experience 2019 season for India. As the name suggests, the BMW GS Experience offers riders an opportunity to experience BMW Motorrad’s GS range in off-road scenarios. The GS Experience is a curated training session designed exclusively for adventure motorcyclists. The company will host this two-day experience for GS enthusiasts across 11 cities in India namely Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. Each session includes a briefing and demonstration by Certified BMW Motorrad Trainer that will take riders through the array of technologies available on the GS range of motorcycles. The sessions will also offer riding experience on a combination of bitumen and off-road under expert supervision.

Day one of the BMW GS Experience is exclusively for BMW GS owners with bikes having an engine capacity of over 800cc. The riders will go through a complete Level 1 BMW Motorrad off-road training that includes the basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding of correct rider position, enduro steering and other exercises such as emergency braking and riding on inclines. The training also preambles the nationwide search for ‘Team India’, a trio of GS riders forming a team to contest the coveted International GS Trophy 2020. BMW Motorrad recently announced the next destination for the International GS Trophy 2020 as New Zealand. BMW Motorrad India, will hold their qualifiers later this year.

Day two of the BMW GS Experience will see the participation of the motorcycling enthusiasts from each city, where the idea is to enable people to embrace and experience the entire BMW Motorrad GS range. The company says that the Day two is more of a celebration of the Spirit of the BMW GS motorcycle, bringing together the elements of leisure, adventure and challenge that GS engenders. On the said day, the entire BMW GS range including BMW G 310 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GSA will be available for riding experience for the participants.

Commenting on the launch of the BMW GS Experience, Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said that no other motorcycle imbibes adventure as the GS. The BMW Motorrad community in India is truly engaged with the Spirit of GS and the brand is sure that this success story will continue further. The GS Experience is specially curated for adventure seekers to practice and hone their riding skills and boost their self-confidence while enjoying the true Spirit of GS. He added that under expert guidance from BMW Motorrad Certified trainers, participants will be geared to explore the world of adventure and master every challenge with their GS. ‘Make Life a Ride’ is the brand's maxim at BMW Motorrad, but on this occasion, the company is hoping the riders will experience the ride of a lifetime.