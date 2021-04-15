Now get your Hero MotoCorp bike, scooter sales & service on WhatsApp

Indian’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Motocorp has launched a chatbot on WhatsApp that will allow customers to get support and information 24x7. It will provide features like booking service for your vehicle and locating the nearest Hero MotoCorp outlet

In a bid to provide their customers with more ease of access, Hero MotoCorp has announced that they will offer customer support on the popular messaging app – Whatsapp. Customers will be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed any time of the day on the messaging platform. The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative.

Commenting on the new accessibility feature, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp is committed to providing the best-in-class solutions to our customers. Initiating WhatsApp support is in line with our objective to provide contactless and easily accessible sales & service options. With this new digital initiative, we hope to strengthen our connection with the customers and at the same time ensure hassle-free, timely, and effective solutions at their fingertips.”

To access the feature, customers can either scan a QR code at any of the Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points or by calling the number +918367796950 from their mobile device. Once initiated, customers may start the conversation at any time of the day and avail of a range of services offered by the feature.

The chatbot will allow customers to book a service for their vehicle, give feedback on the service, get real-time status updates for their vehicle which is under repair, find out the closest Hero outlet, make vehicle enquiries, get digital sales and service invoice copy and find information about the latest models in the company’s lineup and about any services they offer. This step by the company will allow people to get information related to vehicles without having to step out of their homes or find out information without having to dig around the internet.

Hero currently sells a number of motorcycles and scooters including the Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200, Passion Pro, Splendor, Pleasure+ and Maestro Edge 125 among others. They recently launched their most affordable offering in India, the HF 100 at a starting price of just Rs 49,400 (ex-showroom). The company posted strong sales numbers last month and efforts like these combined with a robust product lineup will help Hero MotoCorp a leading player in the Indian two-wheeler market.

