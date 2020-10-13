Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here’s how to avail!

The said offer has been rolled out by Suzuki itself and hence it is not a dealer level scheme. However, keeping the festive season in mind, some dealers are offering additional discounts and benefits on the purchase of a Suzuki bike or scooter. More details below!

By:October 13, 2020 3:46 PM

 

Ahead of the festive season, Suzuki has announced an interesting offer for its two-wheelers. The company is currently offering free accessories with Rs 1,500 on its scooter range. On the other hand, if you go for a Suzuki motorcycle, you are eligible for free accessories worth Rs 3,000. The said offer is valid only till 31st October, 2020 and in order to avail it, you need to make the booking of the vehicle online, through the company’s official website for India. Now, coming to what all accessories the company offers, new pillion footrest set, along with visors and apron-mounted USB charger etc are currently available for Suzuki scooters. On the other hand, the optional accessories for Suzuki motorcycles include saddlebags, under cowl set, tank pad, seat covers etc. The said offer has been rolled out by the company itself and hence it is not a dealer level scheme.

However, keeping the festive season in mind, some dealers are offering additional discounts and benefits on the purchase of a Suzuki bike or scooter. That said, in order to check the discounts, we advise you to visit your nearest Suzuki two-wheeler dealership. In other news, the company recently launched new versions of the Burgman Street and Access 125 scooters with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Suzuki Access 125 drum brake variant with Bluetooth has been launched at a price of Rs 77,700. On the other hand, the disc brake Bluetooth trim will set you back by Rs 78,600.  Last, the Suzuki Burgman Street with Bluetooth is priced in India at Rs 84,600. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. Moreover, apart from the inclusion of this new feature, the said models get new colour options as well. Talking of colours, the company has also rolled out new paint schemes for its Gixxer series as a part of the brand’s 100th-year anniversary celebrations.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

