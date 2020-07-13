Now get 20 percent discount on TVS riding gear using this coupon code

Apart from the riding gear, TVS Motor Company also retails urban styled accessories like caps, T-shirts, casual boots, sunglasses and more. Moreover, you can also buy backpacks along with urban pants and jackets from the company's performance gear website.

Published: July 13, 2020 1:02 PM

TVS Motor Company has recently introduced some attractive discounts on its riding gear range for Indian customers. The company is currently offering a 20 percent discount on its riding gear including gloves, pants, boots, jackets and helmets. TVS Riding Gear was launched last year at the company’s inaugural MotoSoul event in Goa. At the time of launch, the company said that the riding gear and apparel is a market that needs to be explored and hence, its entry in the said segment. Now coming back to the discounts, the said discounts can be availed by entering the coupon code – MER20 at the time of purchasing the products. Not only the riding gear, but the company also offers urban styled accessories like caps, T-shirts, casual boots, sunglasses and more. Moreover, you can buy backpacks along with urban pants and jackets from the company’s performance gear website.

With the latest discounts on offer, in case you are planning to buy new riding gear, you can do that now and save some cash by opting for TVS ‘ riding gear. The company hasn’t mentioned the expiry date of the discounts and hence we advise you to make a purchase at the earliest. In other news, TVS Motor Company has recently hiked the prices of its flagship motorcycle – Apache RR310 BS6. The RC390 challenger that previously used to cost Rs 2.40 lakh now sees an increment of Rs 5,000 and can be yours for Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price revision doesn’t bring any changes to the bike. Prime features on the new 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 include a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster, four riding modes,  stickier Michelin tyres and more. In the BS6 avatar, the power and torque outputs have remained unchanged and the 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine continues to produce 34 hp of power along with 28 Nm of torque. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

