Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here’s how it works!

The new online configurator by Triumph Motorcycles India displays a 180-degree view of the motorcycle, wherein the rider can add the chosen accessory onto the bike. Moreover, you can see the price details of the accessory in order to get an overall cost estimate. More details below!

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched a new version of its online configurator. The improved version can be accessed at the company’s website – www.triumphmotorcycles.in and this will allow Triumph buyers to customize their motorcycles will a host of accessories available. Triumph India currently has 16 motorcycles in its portfolio and all these come with a wide range of accessories that allow riders to customize a bike to suit their taste. In fact, some bikes in the brand’s line-up come with over 180 accessories making each customization unique for the rider. The new online configurator by Triumph Motorcycles India displays a 180-degree view of the motorcycle, wherein the rider can add the chosen accessory onto the bike and this basically allows him to get a real-time view of the overall product, along with the price details of the accessory in order to give him an overall cost estimate.

Customers can choose from a range of accessories ranging from luggage, comfort, electricals, performance, styling, protection and more categories. Moreover, the buyers can also choose the colour of the bike before placing the order. In addition, Triumph offers ‘kits’ for bikes depending on their genre and customers can choose to see how an entire kit looks on their motorcycle. Once done and finalized, you can save the customization and send it to your dealer after which you can pick a personally customized bike during delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head Triumph Motorcycles India said that riders like their motorcycles to be a reflection of their personality, making their machines stand apart personifying them. He added that the new online customization is Triumph’s approach towards a phygital business strategy- with the technology available at the swipe of a finger. Stay tuned for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.