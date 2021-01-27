Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

Under Royal Enfield's MiY program, you can personalize your helmets on the basis of shape (shell), colour palettes, internal fabric options, decals (graphics) and visors among others. Here is what else you can do and how it works!

Royal Enfield has now introduced the ‘Make It Yours’ initiative – MiY for its range of gear and apparel. That said, the customers will now be able to customise their own gear and apparel from a wide range of designs. The Make It Yours initiative by Royal Enfield – an inventive and unique motorcycle personalization tool was introduced with the launch of the Meteor 350. The company says that following the enthusiastic consumer response to MiY for the Meteor 350, the Classic and the 650 Twin motorcycles, it has now extended MiY initiative for its range of apparel and gear as well. Thanks to this, customers will even be able to personalize their riding and lifestyle essentials such as helmets and T-shirts by visiting Store.royalenfield.com.

Now, digging into more details, there are over 7,000 options to personalize one’s helmet and over 15,000 options to personalize T-shirts using text, decals, graphics, colours, and several other choices. Moreover, you can personalize your helmets on the basis of shape (shell), colour palettes, internal fabric options, decals (graphics) and visors among others. The MiY program also allows customers to personalize their helmets by letting them add text of their choice to their helmets and they can use up to 14 and 20 characters in the first and second row respectively.

Talking of T-shirts, these can be customized based on the colour, badges, diverse prints and much more. You can also experiment with characterized attributes such as adding text (upto 15 characters on the front and the back of the T-shirt), motorcycle number on the number plate, along with the bike model that you wish to display on your T-shirt. Now, talking of the price, the Royal Enfield’s MiY will cost a starting of Rs 3,200 for helmets and a starting of Rs 1,250 for T-shirts. The customized apparel and gear will be delivered to the customer within a period of 15 to 30 days. Currently available online at the company’s official India website, the MiY offering will soon be available at Royal Enfield dealerships as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.