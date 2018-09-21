Now buy used Harley-Davidson bikes with warranty & more benefits: Here’s how

It was in June this year when Harley-Davidson India announced that it was testing a used motorcycle sale platform at some of its dealerships, and that it would roll out the pre-owned bike programme soon. And now, the company has. Harley-Davidson India has introduced Harley-Davidson Originals, a pre-owned bike programme that also offers benefits along with the motorcycle. This programme will prove to be an easier way for several potential customers to own a Harley at smaller price tags, along with pre-sale inspections that are carried out by the company itself.

Under Harley-Davidson Originals programme, the company has promised a 99-point quality check assurance for all pre-owned motorcycles. Used Harley bikes will also come with an official warranty for one year, with an option to extend it further.

Besides quality check and warranty, Harley-Davidson Originals motorcycles will also allow the customer to be a part of Harley Owner's Group (HOG). HOG is an owner's group sponsored by Harley-Davidson with about 10 lakh members across the world.

Harley-Davidson India has in a total of 27 showrooms in the country, with the 27th facility being added just recently in Chennai. These dealerships not only deal in motorcycle sales but also offer a wide array of motorcycle gear and apparel.

During the launch of the Chennai dealership, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India Peter Mackenzie said that the company's strategy includes being more accessible to it potential customers. The apparel segment is an important part of the growth in India, he added.

Harley-Davidson is marking its 115th anniversary this year, and celebrations have been going strong across the world with big Harley fests that were organised in Prague and the company's home turf Milwaukee. The company also teamed up with breweries for a limited-edition beer for completing its 115 years.