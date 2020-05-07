Now buy a second-hand bike, scooter and get it delivered to your doorstep amid lockdown, here’s how!

Once the two-wheeler arrives at the doorstep of the customer, the customer can take a test ride, verify its documents and can also make the final payment through a contactless medium.

By:Updated: May 7, 2020 11:35:25 AM

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown in India, multiple manufacturers are coming up with innovative ideas to bring a sigh of relief for the customers. The latest initiative has been taken by CredR – a company that retails second-hand bikes and scooters. CredR has recently announced the contactless delivery of used bikes and scooters directly to the customer’s home. Interested customers can book a second-hand bike or scooter online and get the used bike delivered right at their doorstep. The said service has been launched in Bangalore as of now and will be expanding to other cities soon. The online booking can be made free of cost after which the booked used two-wheeler will be delivered at the customer’s home.

Once the two-wheeler arrives at the doorstep of the customer, the customer can take a test ride, verify its documents and can also make the final payment through a contactless medium like online transfer or through e-wallets. The company claims that the entire process is completely contactless and digital. Moreover, CredR claims that a Covid-19 guideline has also been issued for staff members as well as customers to ensure safety. Also, no showroom personnel will be allowed to accompany customers on the test rides, and disposable/ frequently sanitized stationery will be used. The Aarogya Setu app will also be installed and made fully operational by each staff member. Furthermore, the name and contact number of each and every visitor will be taken down for easy contact tracing.

Commenting on this, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer said that the entire Covid-19 pandemic would continue to transform the way we live and everyone would soon realize that the virus will not disappear any time soon. He added that with a predictable fall in consumers’ disposable incomes and the change in behaviours of not opting for public transport and shared mobility, the company has seen substantial increase in the demand for used bikes and scooters, as a mode of low-cost personal mobility.

Latest Auto News

