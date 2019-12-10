Now buy original parts of your favourite Ducati MotoGP and SBK bikes as collector’s items: Here’s how!

Are you a huge MotoGP fan? Ever wanted to have some collector's items from the esteemed sport with you? Well, this will become possible very soon with Ducati's newly launched Memorabilia Project. The said project has been launched by Ducati and Ducati Corse and it offers a unique opportunity to the enthusiasts to buy authentic parts from bikes used in MotoGP and SBK bikes. These include crankshafts, camshafts, pistons and con-rods and each item of the Memorabilia comes in a smartly styled box together with a certificate of authenticity for a touch of premiumness and exclusivity. As of December 2019, the aforementioned Ducati Memorabilia project will be giving the fans of Ducati a rare chance to purchase the certified parts from bikes used in the recent years by MotoGP and SBK team riders.

Ducati has announced that the first batch of the official Ducati components includes con-rods, crankshafts, camshafts and pistons and all these items are personally certified by Claudio Domenicali and Gigi Dall’Igna. In order to better their uniqueness and originality further, all these parts get a technical description and info on the relative rider and the world championship season as well. If you wish to purchase these collector's items, well, the Ducati Memorabilia items can be purchased through the Ducati Store in Borgo Panigale and also at the Ducati dealerships. Moreover, starting 2020, the items will also be available online at www.ducati.com. As already mentioned, each piece of the Ducati Memorabilia is protected in a plexiglass display case and has a certificate of authenticity.

Needless to say, these items will be available limited numbers and if you are one of those hardcore Ducati MotoGP fans, this is one opportunity that you should definitely not miss. Let us know what part would you like to have as a collector's item from a MotoGP or SBK bike?