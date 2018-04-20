Now buy Hero MotoCorp genuine spare parts online: Available for older and discontinued bikes too like CD100 SS!

Country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has recently launched a website to retail its genuine spare parts. The website allows the company's customers to order any spare part of their choice right from their comfort zone. The new website for Hero MotoCorp spare parts www.hgpmart.com has a very sorted out layout with separate sections to ease up the search task for the customer. Customers can also search for a part using the name or part number. Besides, there is also a dedicated section that lists all the categories of the spare parts available at the Hero MotoCorp online store. Customers can also search for spare parts using the bike model name. The good part is that customers can find spare parts for some of the oldest models from the company's stable like the CD100 SS and other discontinued ones. In order to make the delivery of spare parts swift and smoother, Hero MotoCorp has joined hands with Delhivery, an e-commerce logistics provider that operates pan India.

The opening of new Hero MotoCorp spare parts online store is a good move by the manufacturer that will definitely benefit the customers in two ways. First, people will now be able to order spare parts sitting in their homes and the parts will be delivered right to their doorsteps. Second, this will help in reducing the circulation of fake parts and accessories as many customers will now want to order a part sitting at their home. Hero MotoCorp has been active in the past against the fake spare parts and accessories. In order to avoid this, the company conducts timely raids and so far, it has succeeded in exposing multiple dealers regarding the same.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp is now betting big on the big bike segment in India. The company is set to launch the XPulse 200 in the second half of this year and will then venture into the 250cc-500cc territory that is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. The prices for the upcoming Hero XPulse 200 are expected to stay competitive and if reports are to be believed, the ADV will be launched under Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).