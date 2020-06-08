Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Now, you can buy a Hero MotoCorp bike or scooter including Splendor, Passion, Maestro Edge 125 and many more through the company's official website. Moreover, you can also opt for home delivery if you do not wish to step out for the purchase. Here is how the e-SHOP by Hero MotoCorp works.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform that is called eSHOP. The said sales platform offers a complete digital experience of buying a Hero bike or scooter to the buyers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system that allows customers to buy their preferred Hero MotoCorp motorcycle or scooter directly from the company’s website. The eSHOP is now visible on the brand’s official website for India that redirects you to the online buying/ booking channel. The customer then is guided through the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery. This also includes the latest On-Road Price along with Live Stock Status, Instant Dealer Intimation, Finance options, Online Document Submission, Sales Order preview & confirmation, VIN Allocation, and Delivery. A customer can select the product, variant, color, and also the city of his or her choice.

He or she can then select the dealership as per the convenience and make the payment. After the payment, the customer is given an e-receipt with a unique OTP for verification after which the selected dealer assigns a sales assistant. A retail finance option is also provided as an option during the payment process. The designated sales assistant handles all customers’ queries and guides them through remaining steps like documentation, finance, insurance, registration, invoicing and delivery with a home delivery option as well.

Once the order is created, the customer gets an SMS with a link that directs him/her to the document uploading section. After verification, a preview of the sales order is sent to the customer and an invoice is created. Application for registration is made by the dealer and the vehicle is delivered as per the option chosen. During delivery, some physical signed documents required by RTO are collected from the customer.

Not only this, but Hero MotoCorp has also launched multiple digital aftersales services including an industry-first digital service job card with acknowledgment receipt, app-based service booking and increased hours of workshop operations. Using the Hero MotoCorp mobile application, a customer can pre-book their service appointment at their nearest workshop. In addition to this, they can also avoid physical contact with any kind of paperwork at the workshops by raising their own service job-card and receive a digital acknowledgment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.