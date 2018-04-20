Now buy AC for your bike helmet this summer! How it works, price and where to buy from

Owning a motorcycle in India comes with its perks, like being quicker through traffic jams of which we get a lot, and also a curse - heat. We live in a very hot country, well, some states for that matter. But you'll know what I mean if you live in Delhi and nearby areas. Addressing the cries of thousands of sweating and suffocating motorcyclists, a Bangalore-based startup called BluArmor Helmets has developed a little piece of equipment called - BluSnap, a helmet cooler. That sounds like the title of a low budget Bollywood film, but the equipment in itself could be a blessing.

One could be into touring long distances or if not, even crawling through city traffic can be dreadful in the Indian summer with sizzling temperatures of 44-45 C. This is where BluSnap comes in handy. It can be mounted to any full face helmet and barely takes about five seconds to mount and dismount.

The team at BluArmor want to eventually develop helmets with the air cooling system integrated into it. For now, though, the BluSnap helmet cooler is the best bet motorcyclists have at cooling their heads while on the go.

Not just cooling the air within the helmet, BluSnap helmet cooler also has an air filter that keeps the nasty dust out, a feature that will be very handy in India since air pollution is a huge problem in metro cities here. The air filter will need to be replaced once in 3-6 months depending on how dirty it gets.

BluSnap helmet cooler uses a lithium-ion battery that can be recharged through a micro USB cable. It also gets a water tank.

Priced at Rs 1609, BluSnap helmet cooler can be ordered online. The helmet cooler is said to be safe to use as it detaches upon impact. However, it isn't clear if the helmet cooler has been tested under crash conditions.