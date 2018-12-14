Now buy a pre-owned Ducati superbike with ‘Ducati Approved’: Bikes less than 5-year-old & multiple benefits

Ducati has entered the pre-owned superbike market in India as it launches 'Ducati Approved' service in the country. Under the Ducati Approved program, all motorcycles need to undergo a 35 check process after which they are eligible to go on sale. Also, the bikes listed under the said program are less than 5 years old with a certified mileage lower than 50,000 km. Apart from this, Ducati Approved also includes Extended Warranty and Roadside Assistance. The company has said in a press statement that Ducati Approved is a certified pre-owned motorcycle program wherein Ducati entrusts the work to qualified Ducati Service technicians who select and inspect every bike, certifying its history. Ducati approved is a certified global program which the help of which you can buy Ducatis ranging from a Scrambler Icon to the Panigale V4.

Ducati Approved program includes specialized assistance by the official Ducati network in India including Roadside Assistance. The program extends 12-month warranty coverage (T&C Apply) with the possibility of warranty transfer to the new owner in case of sale. The company said that under this program, costs of materials and labour charges will be covered by Ducati dealers without any advance payment and as per agreed terms & conditions.

Commenting on the launch of Ducati Approved program in India, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, said that the company's entry in the pre-owned segment in India will make Ducati more accessible to passionate bikers who aspire for the luxurious & premium experience offered by Ducati motorcycles. He believes that Ducati Approved program will help bike enthusiasts in upgrading themselves to their dream machine in a cost-efficient and assured manner. He concluded his statement by saying that with this program, Ducati aim is to sell bikes with the same level of sophistication and authenticity as offered with a new Ducati.

