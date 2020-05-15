Now buy a Harley-Davidson in lockdown and get it delivered at your home

Harley-Davidson will not charge anything for home delivery of its bikes for upto 40 km.

Harley Davidson India has announced multiple offers for its customers amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Digging into the details, the company has rolled out Harley-Davidson Home Delivery Program and as the name suggests, the customers can now explore the Harley-Davidson models on the company’s official website, connect to a dealer and get the bike delivered to their doorstep. The company says that the home delivery of the bikes is free for upto 40 km after which the buyer will have to pay for every extra kilometer.

Apart from this, the brand has also announced a 30-day extension for Harley owners whose product warranties are getting expired during the lockdown period. Moreover, the company will also be offering a 60-day extension to the customers who fall under the company’s HDFS (Harley-Davidson Financial Services) planned maintenance program. Apart from this, Harley-Davidson India has also rolled out a complete online ‘Passport to Freedom Online series’.

Commenting on the latest initiatives, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said that for an experiential brand like Harley-Davidson, it is critical to stay engaged with the customers and enthusiasts continuously and keeping them hooked to the brand. In order to ensure this, the company has introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding.

