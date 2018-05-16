Now buy a Ducati Multistrada 950 and get accessories worth Rs 1.9 lakh free! All you need to know

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has just completed three years in India. In order to celebrate the occasion, the brand has announced an attractive offer on its Multistrada 950 adventure tourer. From now, any customer who buys a Ducati Multistrada 950 will get Touratech aluminium luggage panniers worth Rs 1.95 lakh free of cost. This is a limited period offer but the company has not disclosed the timeline till when the offer lasts. Touratech luggage panniers are made of anodized natural aluminium and have a simple open top design. The left pannier has a capacity of 85 litres and it can easily house a full face helmet. The said offer can currently be availed from all Ducati dealerships across India that are located in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi and Chennai. Apart from the luggage panniers, Ducati offers numerous other accessories with the Multistrada 950 such as Termignoni exhaust, engine protection, Tubeless spoke rims, LED headlamps and carbon fibre parts.

Powering the Ducati Multistrada 950 is a 937cc, L-twin cylinder engine paired to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 113 bhp and 96 Nm. The motorcycle comes fitted with twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 265mm disc brake at the rear. An Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) is offered as standard to offer a safe and effective braking.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 is currently priced in India at Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and locks horns against the likes of Honda Africa Twin and Triumph Tiger 800 range. In other news, Ducati has recently opened its new outlet in Chennai. The new dealership is spread across an area of 2,500 square feet and is the company's eighth outlet in the country. The new Ducati dealership is nameplated as VST Ducati and it also has a service center and spares facility spread across 6,000 square feet.