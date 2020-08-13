Now book Yamaha R15 V3, FZ-Fi and more online: Booking amount, stepwise process explained!

Yamaha says that the online sales module will cover 300 dealerships pan India by the end of this year and will start from Chennai. The said outlets will provide their support in promoting contactless delivery and use digital communication tools like WhatsApp etc for communication with the customers.

By:Updated: Aug 13, 2020 1:37 PM

Yamaha Motor India has launched online sales on its website with Virtual Store in order to offer better convenience to the buyers. With the launch of the new Yamaha virtual store, the customers can now book bikes like R15 V3, MT15, FZ25, FZS-Fi, FZ-Fi along with the company’s scooters online, sitting in the comfort of their homes. The booking amount for online bookings of any of the Yamaha bikes and scooters is set at Rs 5,000. In order to proceed with the online booking, you need to visit https://shop.yamaha-motor-india.com. After this, first, you have to choose the vehicle of your choice and the desired colour. In the next step, you are required to select your state, city and dealer from which you wish to take the delivery of your bike. In the third step, you have to fill in your personal details that are required for a Yamaha representative to reach out to you. Step four is about the online payment and in the last step, once your payment is confirmed, you will get a call from the Yamaha team and you can proceed ahead with the further steps to complete the purchase.

Yamaha says that the online sales module will cover 300 dealerships pan India by the end of this year and will start from Chennai. The said outlets will provide their support in promoting contactless delivery and use digital communication tools like WhatsApp etc for communication with the customers. Through the aforementioned website, the customers can also opt for doorstep service for their purchase-related enquiries based on their requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said that digital is future, and Yamaha’s new website with Virtual Store is ready to offer an enhanced buying experience and personalized customer services (One to one service) to the two-wheeler customers in India. He further added that Yamaha’s philosophy to offer excitement that goes beyond the customer expectations will unfold a new chapter with the new Yamaha website as we accelerate the digital transformation of Yamaha’s retail operations through a safe, reliable and engaging online portal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Now book Yamaha R15 V3, FZ-Fi and more online: Booking amount, stepwise process explained!

Now book Yamaha R15 V3, FZ-Fi and more online: Booking amount, stepwise process explained!

Renault Duster turbo petrol launch this month: More power than Creta, Seltos

Renault Duster turbo petrol launch this month: More power than Creta, Seltos

Isuzu Motors India partners with TVS Automobiles: Authorised workshop to service other car brands

Isuzu Motors India partners with TVS Automobiles: Authorised workshop to service other car brands

Price hike alert! TVS Radeon BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Price hike alert! TVS Radeon BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

MoRTH approves sale and registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries: Benefits explained

MoRTH approves sale and registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries: Benefits explained

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review, roadtest: A beginner's on-off road bike

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review, roadtest: A beginner's on-off road bike

Audi India rolls out updated 'myAudi Connect' app: Key features, benefits listed!

Audi India rolls out updated 'myAudi Connect' app: Key features, benefits listed!

Ford Freestyle Flair edition launched: Price, spes, features listed

Ford Freestyle Flair edition launched: Price, spes, features listed

Steelbird Helmets launches face shield with mobile phone handsfree, music, navigation

Steelbird Helmets launches face shield with mobile phone handsfree, music, navigation

Exclusive! Euler Motors' electric 3-wheeler LCV launch postponed: Covid-19 impact, future plans detailed

Exclusive! Euler Motors' electric 3-wheeler LCV launch postponed: Covid-19 impact, future plans detailed

Volvo XC40 available with a whopping discount and Rs 1 lakh worth complimentary accessories

Volvo XC40 available with a whopping discount and Rs 1 lakh worth complimentary accessories

MG Gloster teaser reveals Volvo-like safety features: To be priced higher than Toyota Fortuner

MG Gloster teaser reveals Volvo-like safety features: To be priced higher than Toyota Fortuner

A motorcycle that runs on water! Yamaha's XT 500 H2O is the next big thing for these reasons

A motorcycle that runs on water! Yamaha's XT 500 H2O is the next big thing for these reasons

Ford EcoSport, Figo, Freestyle prices hiked by this much

Ford EcoSport, Figo, Freestyle prices hiked by this much

2020 Kia Stinger facelift revealed: Sporty fastback sedan gets new infotainment, styling changes

2020 Kia Stinger facelift revealed: Sporty fastback sedan gets new infotainment, styling changes

Meet Royal Enfield 'Vajra': Custom-built Classic 500 lighter and faster than Interceptor 650

Meet Royal Enfield 'Vajra': Custom-built Classic 500 lighter and faster than Interceptor 650

TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 price in India increased

TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 price in India increased

Tata Altroz price hiked: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival costlier by this much

Tata Altroz price hiked: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival costlier by this much

Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August

Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August