Now book Yamaha R15 V3, FZ-Fi and more online: Booking amount, stepwise process explained!

Yamaha Motor India has launched online sales on its website with Virtual Store in order to offer better convenience to the buyers. With the launch of the new Yamaha virtual store, the customers can now book bikes like R15 V3, MT15, FZ25, FZS-Fi, FZ-Fi along with the company’s scooters online, sitting in the comfort of their homes. The booking amount for online bookings of any of the Yamaha bikes and scooters is set at Rs 5,000. In order to proceed with the online booking, you need to visit https://shop.yamaha-motor-india.com. After this, first, you have to choose the vehicle of your choice and the desired colour. In the next step, you are required to select your state, city and dealer from which you wish to take the delivery of your bike. In the third step, you have to fill in your personal details that are required for a Yamaha representative to reach out to you. Step four is about the online payment and in the last step, once your payment is confirmed, you will get a call from the Yamaha team and you can proceed ahead with the further steps to complete the purchase.

Yamaha says that the online sales module will cover 300 dealerships pan India by the end of this year and will start from Chennai. The said outlets will provide their support in promoting contactless delivery and use digital communication tools like WhatsApp etc for communication with the customers. Through the aforementioned website, the customers can also opt for doorstep service for their purchase-related enquiries based on their requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said that digital is future, and Yamaha’s new website with Virtual Store is ready to offer an enhanced buying experience and personalized customer services (One to one service) to the two-wheeler customers in India. He further added that Yamaha’s philosophy to offer excitement that goes beyond the customer expectations will unfold a new chapter with the new Yamaha website as we accelerate the digital transformation of Yamaha’s retail operations through a safe, reliable and engaging online portal.

