Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

Upon clicking on the Store tab in the app, you can see all Royal Enfield bikes with details. After selecting a bike, you can see its on-road price and there is an option for booking through which you can pay the token amount. Here is what all more you can access through the app.

By:Updated: Aug 21, 2020 3:55 PM

Royal Enfield has recently introduced a mobile application to offer better convenience to the customers. Through the Royal Enfield app that is currently available for both Android and iOS, potential buyers of any of the Royal Enfield bikes like the Bullet, Himalayan, Thunderbird and more can book the bike sitting at the comfort of their homes. Once you install the app on your phone, you will be asked to log in or create a Royal Enfield account. If you don’t wish to do so, you can also continue as a guest. Upon clicking on the Store tab in the app, you can see all Royal Enfield bikes with details. After selecting a bike, you can see its on-road price and there is an option for booking through which you can pay the token amount. You can also select the dealer of your choice through which you wish to take the delivery of your motorcycle.

Watch our Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 long-termer video review:

Not only this, existing Royal Enfield customers can book service appointments and also check the service status of their bike while it is at the service center. The owners can also register themselves for the rides & events and can also create a ride of their own. You can also keep yourself updated as the app shows the latest news and launch updates related to Royal Enfield. The said Royal Enfield mobile app also has some DIY videos that can prove quite helpful in fixing some minor issues on your bike.

Moreover, with the help of this app, you also contact Roadside Assistance whenever you are stuck in a tricky situation. The mobile app by Royal Enfield on Google Play Store has already been downloaded by over 10,000 users. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates, Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

Rs 5,000 cr investment in UP by Korean EV maker Edison Motors: To aid Make-in-India

Rs 5,000 cr investment in UP by Korean EV maker Edison Motors: To aid Make-in-India

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am