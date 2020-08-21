Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

Upon clicking on the Store tab in the app, you can see all Royal Enfield bikes with details. After selecting a bike, you can see its on-road price and there is an option for booking through which you can pay the token amount. Here is what all more you can access through the app.

Royal Enfield has recently introduced a mobile application to offer better convenience to the customers. Through the Royal Enfield app that is currently available for both Android and iOS, potential buyers of any of the Royal Enfield bikes like the Bullet, Himalayan, Thunderbird and more can book the bike sitting at the comfort of their homes. Once you install the app on your phone, you will be asked to log in or create a Royal Enfield account. If you don’t wish to do so, you can also continue as a guest. Upon clicking on the Store tab in the app, you can see all Royal Enfield bikes with details. After selecting a bike, you can see its on-road price and there is an option for booking through which you can pay the token amount. You can also select the dealer of your choice through which you wish to take the delivery of your motorcycle.

Watch our Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 long-termer video review:

Not only this, existing Royal Enfield customers can book service appointments and also check the service status of their bike while it is at the service center. The owners can also register themselves for the rides & events and can also create a ride of their own. You can also keep yourself updated as the app shows the latest news and launch updates related to Royal Enfield. The said Royal Enfield mobile app also has some DIY videos that can prove quite helpful in fixing some minor issues on your bike.

Moreover, with the help of this app, you also contact Roadside Assistance whenever you are stuck in a tricky situation. The mobile app by Royal Enfield on Google Play Store has already been downloaded by over 10,000 users. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates, Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

