Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

The Honda Online scheme involves booking to delivery process in a contactless fashion. Not only is it useful for new bikes but also for unused BS4 models that have been registered in the dealer's name.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has commenced online bookings for its bikes and scooters. The online booking platform is on its website and further promotes social distancing as well as contactless customer engagement. Six easy steps are what HMSI is promoting for one to get a Honda scooter or bike. All one needs to do is logon to the website, select the Book Now option. Enter your name, PAN and other details, Next is to select the model, variant and colour. The city and nearest dealership also have to be selected, after which the price of the vehicle is displayed. Then comes the option to make any changes in the order. Customer then gets an option to pay for the bike/scooter through Paytm, UPIs, debit card or netbanking. This amount is transferred to the dealer and is 100 per cent refundable if the order is cancelled.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The booking amount is standard at Rs 1,999 for all locally-made bikes and scooters. One cannot order a Honda CBU or big bike through this method. Once the payment is approved, the customer gets a unique booking number and this is sent to him on email or SMS. This number is to be quoted at the dealership for future reference.

Not only this, one can choose to buy an unused vehicle from Honda as well. This could very well be a BS4 model that the dealer might have got registered in his name. The bike will have very less kilometres on the odo and could very well be like a new bike though the warranty would have started right from the time the bike was first registered.

Honda has launched a bunch of new BS6 products in the Indian market recently and we expect the company to launch at least one more 160cc BS6 bike and a 110cc motorcycle as well in the coming weeks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.