November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

Major two-wheeler brands registered sales growth last month as compared to last year. Bajaj Auto, for example, reported a seven percent growth in domestic sales.

Affected by a slump first and then the COVID-19 outbreak, the automobile industry is still in progress to catch on to similar sales momentum from last year. While the 2020 festive season was not as rewarding as 2019, but the numbers did display an upward trend compared to the previous few months. Two-wheeler manufacturers like Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto have reported a growth in sales. Bajaj Auto, for example, sold 1,76,337 units in November 2019, the number stood at 1,88,196 units last month. The company also reported an 18 percent growth in exports compared to November 2019.

Royal Enfield has reported an overall sales growth of 6 percent last month compared to the same period last year. The company sold a total of 59,084 units of motorcycles last month as against 58,292 units sold in the month of November 2019m which is a marginal growth of 1 percent.

Honda’s domestic sales grew 11% to 4,12,641 units in November 2020 compared to 3,73,283 units a year ago. With exports of 20,565 units, Honda’s total sales in November closed at 4,33,206 units, which is, 9 percent up over 3,96,399 units in November 2019.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd sold 5,91,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020. The company reported a double-digit growth of 14.4% over the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2019), when the company had sold 5,16,775 units.

