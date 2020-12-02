November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

Major two-wheeler brands registered sales growth last month as compared to last year. Bajaj Auto, for example, reported a seven percent growth in domestic sales.

By:December 2, 2020 10:46 AM
two wheeler sales november 2020

Affected by a slump first and then the COVID-19 outbreak, the automobile industry is still in progress to catch on to similar sales momentum from last year. While the 2020 festive season was not as rewarding as 2019, but the numbers did display an upward trend compared to the previous few months. Two-wheeler manufacturers like Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto have reported a growth in sales. Bajaj Auto, for example, sold 1,76,337 units in November 2019, the number stood at 1,88,196 units last month. The company also reported an 18 percent growth in exports compared to November 2019.

Royal Enfield has reported an overall sales growth of 6 percent last month compared to the same period last year. The company sold a total of 59,084 units of motorcycles last month as against 58,292 units sold in the month of November 2019m which is a marginal growth of 1 percent.

Honda’s domestic sales grew 11% to 4,12,641 units in November 2020 compared to 3,73,283 units a year ago. With exports of 20,565 units, Honda’s total sales in November closed at 4,33,206 units, which is, 9 percent up over 3,96,399 units in November 2019.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd sold 5,91,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020. The company reported a double-digit growth of 14.4% over the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2019), when the company had sold 5,16,775 units.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

What is the Halo and how it saved Grosjean during his horrific F1 Bahrain GP crash

What is the Halo and how it saved Grosjean during his horrific F1 Bahrain GP crash

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order