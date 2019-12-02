November 2019 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold 12 bikes & scooters every minute

Hero MotoCorp has announced its sales numbers for the month of November 2019. During the said period, the company reported a total sales of 5,16,775 units in comparison to 6,10,252 two-wheelers sold during the same period last year. Out of this figure, while 4,79,200 units accounted for motorcycles, scooters saw 37,575 new homes. The company sold 5,05,994 units of two-wheelers in the domestic market while the remaining 10,781 units were exported. Commenting on these numbers, Hero MotoCorp said in a press statement that following the lowest-ever inventory in two-years, the November 2019 despatch numbers reflect Hero MotoCorp’s intent to ensure a smooth transition to BS-VI norms.

Last month, the company also started the sales of India’s first BS-VI compliant motorcycle – Splendor iSmart Fi. The Splendor iSmart was launched in India within just a few months of receiving the BS-VI certificate from iCAT. Hero MotoCorp said that it has scaled up the production of its BS-VI vehicles and at the same time, it is discontinuing the production of several BS-IV models. The brand says that it has stopped the production of over 50 variants of its BS-IV range of products while rapidly increasing the production of BS-VI vehicles.

Also, in November, Hero MotoSports Team Rally, that happens to be the motorsport team of Hero MotoCorp announced its Dakar Rally 2020 squad. Participating with four riders for the first time ever, the Team will be represented by Joaquim Rodrigues, CS Santosh, Oriol Mena and the new addition to the team, Paulo Goncalves. Hero MotoCorp also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Children Traffic Training Park at Rachakonda, Hyderabad. With this new facility, Hero MotoCorp now has a total of nine traffic training parks across India that are responsible for spreading road safety awareness among all age groups.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.