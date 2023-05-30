Norton V4CR: How different is it from the Norton V4SV?

Norton, after launching the V4SV last year, has now launched the naked V4CR, limited to 200 units. How different are the two Norton siblings?

TVS-owned Norton has launched its newest motorcycle, the V4CR, the company’s first sport naked. The V4CR cafe racer is based on the same underpinnings of its fully-faired sibling, the V4SV, however, certain changes set them apart. Let’s take a closer look at the two Norton motorcycles to see how they differ from each other and what they share in common.

Norton V4CR vs V4SV – Platform and design

Norton V4CR

The Norton siblings share the same platform and underpinnings as mentioned earlier, a hand-built aluminium chassis, polished to a mirror finish. The Chassis was developed at the world’s most-demanding test track, the Isle of Man.

The Norton V4SV gets a full fairing covering up most of the interesting bits, while the V4CR does away with all the bodywork to reveal its internals. The former gets a twin headlight setup while the V4CR gets a single headlight, to portray its retro styling. Both motorcycles get a stubby rear with custom-built exhausts.

Norton V4CR vs V4SV – Engine, performance and electronics

Norton V4SV

Both Nortans share the same engine as well, a 1200cc V4 liquid-cooled motor mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine makes 185bhp and 125Nm of torque while getting three ride modes, 8 fuel injectors (2 per cylinder), an independent drive-by-wire system for the front and rear bank of cylinders, and chain-driven cams.

On the electronics front, the Nortan siblings get a 6-axis IMU with lean-sensitive traction control, a bi-directional quickshifter with an auto blipper, and three riding modes: Wet, Road, and Sport.

Norton V4CR vs V4SV – Features and equipment

Both motorcycles, the V4CR and the V4SV get full LED lighting, a TFT dash, Ohlins suspension at both ends, Brembo brakes, a keyless start function, a rearview camera, titanium exhaust, bespoke alloy wheels and more.