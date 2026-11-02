Norton Motorcycles unveils 450cc urban bike, sales to begin in 2027

Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS, unveils a new 450cc urban bike set for 2027, expanding the British brand’s portfolio with innovative design, connectivity, and global market growth plans.

Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS Motor Company, has unveiled a new 450cc urban motorcycle, marking the British marque’s entry into a new segment. The motorcycle, which is expected to go on sale in 2027, will have its official model name announced ahead of the launch.

The launch follows the unveiling of four new-generation motorcycles at EICMA 2025, as Norton looks to expand its portfolio and reach a wider customer base.

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Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said Norton has never been defined just by engine capacity or a particular category of motorcycle. “It is defined by its character, its design, engineering and the emotional connection it creates with riders.”

The new motorcycle is powered by a liquid-cooled, 454cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 45Nm of torque. It features an aluminium frame designed to deliver agile handling and a confidence-inspiring riding experience, along with an 8-inch TFT touchscreen with advanced connectivity features.

At EICMA 2025, Norton unveiled four new-generation motorcycles — the Manx, Manx R, Atlas and Atlas GT. Deliveries of the Manx R and Atlas have begun in European markets, while the Manx and Atlas GT are expected to follow.

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“With the Manx R, we demonstrated our reinterpretation of Norton for the modern era through uncompromising, modern design with distinctive performance. The new Norton 450 urban motorcycle carries the same approach into an entirely new category,” Venu said.

Founded in 1898, Norton is among Britain’s most iconic motorcycle brands, with a legacy spanning engineering, racing and its association with the Isle of Man TT. Its portfolio has included models such as the Manx, Commando, Dominator, Atlas, Navigator and 650SS. TVS Motor acquired the brand in April 2020.

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In June 2026, Norton rolled out its first Atlas and Atlas GT motorcycles from TVS Motor Company’s Hosur manufacturing facility. The company has established a retail network of more than 50 locations across 10 markets, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany and Spain. Preparations are also under way for its entry into India and the US.

The new 450cc urban motorcycle is expected to play an important role in Norton’s international expansion, opening the brand to a new set of customers while strengthening its presence across motorcycle segments, the company said.