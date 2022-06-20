Norton Motorcycles plans to build electric motorcycles in UK

Norton, now owned by India’s TVS Motor Co. will work with six UK partners including Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed and the University of Warwick to build the product.

Norton Motorcycles plans to develop an electric motorcycle in the UK, which will come in racing performance, touring range and lightweight handling. Meanwhile, it is a part of a 30-month project co-funded by a government programme.

In response to the growing demand for electric motorcycles and micro-mobility solutions, the Zero Emission Norton project will expand Norton’s electric vehicle engineering capabilities and develop world-class electric motorcycles.

Boosting the UK supply chain for all of the essential components in electric vehicles, such as batteries, motors, chassis, cooling oils, and vehicle-to-home chargers, Norton will work with these partners.

Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles in a statement said that Norton’s plan will result in a “significant” number of manufacturing and research and development jobs in the UK. It is a rare shot in the arm for the industry which has struggled to cope with declining production as the world moves toward electric mobility.

“This significant funding investment is a momentous milestone for the brand as it marks the beginning of our electrification journey and fulfilling our ten-year product plan,” said Hentschel.