Norton launches its first and most powerful naked sport motorcycle, the V4CR

Norton launches the V4CR cafe racer, based on the Norton V4SV, which will be limited to 200 units.

British motorcycle manufacturer Norton has launched its first, and most powerful naked sportbike, the Norton V4CR. Based on the V4SV, the brand plans to make just 200 examples of the V4CR, each priced at £41,999 (Rs 42.81 lakh).

The Norton V4CR features a hand-built aluminium frame, a titanium exhaust system, and exposed air intakes, combined with a short body and a stubby tail section giving the motorcycle an aggressive stance. The LED headlight and its under-seat 15-litre Kevlar reinforced fuel tank round up the cafe racer’s overall design.

Powering the motorcycle is Norton’s own 1200cc, 72-degree V4 engine, which has been optimised to produce 185bhp and 125Nm of torque with the help of a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Fully adjustable Ohlins take care of suspension duties at both ends, while braking duties are done with the help of Brembo callipers. The Norton V4CR gets a whole suite of electronic aids such as lean-angle sensitive traction control and three engine modes. The motorcycle also gets keyless ignition and a full-colour six-inch TFT display.

Dr Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said: “The Norton V4CR is a raw expression of impeccable design and intoxicating performance. We’ve taken the engineering of the V4SV and stripped back the outer shell to ensure the rider gets a truly uninhibited motorcycling experience.”

“The V4CR is the first completely new model we’ve built. Our engineering and design teams have been meticulous in their approach, from initial sketches to concept production, through to the final finishing touches. The bike is the culmination of all our learnings and investment over the last three years and we’re delighted that we can now share this taste of Norton’s future.”