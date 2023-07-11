Norton could be the next big bike manufacturer to enter the entry-level premium motorcycle market after Harley Davidson and Triumph.

The massive success of Royal Enfield has pushed other bike manufacturers in India to venture into the modern classic segment of motorcycles with engine displacement of 250-700cc. While makers like Honda and Classic Legends (owners of Jawa and Yezdi brands) have made genuine attempts to bring a change, there is no displacing Royal Enfield from the top spot.

On the other hand, TVS made a foray in this space by launching the Ronin last year, however, polarising opinions regarding its design didn’t help mitigate the competition. It seems that TVS has been forced to look at other ways to counter Royal Enfield’s supremacy.

Norton Combat trademarked in India

British motorcycle manufacturer Norton has filed a trademark for a product named ‘Combat’ in India. The iconic brand is a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company and therefore the possibility of a Norton launching in India can’t be ruled out. TVS acquired Norton for Rs 153 crore in April 2020, providing the latter a fresh lease of life.

‘Norton Combat’ trademark filed in India (Pic: Intellectual Property India)

Ever since TVS took over Norton, the entire lineup of the British brand has been overhauled which now consists of the V4CR, V4SV and the recently launched Commando 961. As of now, there is no information on this prospective bike but given the popularity and demand for mid-displacement modern classic motorcycles in India, TVS is likely to launch a 400-500cc product with the Norton branding.

With more premium motorcycle brands like Harley Davidson and Triumph exploring this segment, Norton with its British heritage could prove to be an attractive option for the growing consumer base in India.

While a mere trademark application doesn’t guarantee a launch, ongoing talks of a trade pact between the governments of India and the United Kingdom could provide the necessary impetus for a possible launch in the future.