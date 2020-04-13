No trouble in CFMoto India paradise: CEO, Vamsi, confirms

CFMoto, on the contrary, is expected to bring in all-new products apart from the existing range converted to BS6, for sale in India.

The last time we heard or read about CFMoto India or Anvita Autotech Works was in November 2019. The brand had started deliveries of its motorcycles and had opened new showrooms too. We were also told that by end-2019, there will be seven dealerships in all. However, as of now, CFMoto’s India website shows only four dealerships. Moreover, the four motorcycle range is still BS4. These plus questions on whether there still are any BS4 bikes left to be sold were the seething questions. The last question was answered by the dealers. At present, they don’t have any bikes in any of the showrooms. None of the showrooms had to sell their bikes in a flash sale. These motorcycles weren’t sold at a discount as well. For answers to the other questions, we had a tete-a-tete with Vamsi Jagini, the CEO of Anvita Autotech Works.

Express Drives (ED): When will the BS6 CFMoto products be ready?

Vamsi Jagini (VJ): The Euro V certification is awaited by CF Moto. Currently, the European countries are observing the lockdown and hence the certification is delayed. This is the same case with the Indian wing too. The company had applied for BS6 certification some time ago but then the papers are awaited. As soon as the lockdown lifts and normalcy is restored, the BS6 certification is expected to be obtained. All of CFMoto’s current Indian range will be BS6 and should be in the showrooms soon.

ED: Speaking of showrooms, there are only four of them functional. What happened to the promised 12 by end-2019?

VJ: We had said at the beginning that we will take a slow approach. Bringing in more dealerships but not having the bikes or support to give them will be a catastrophe. We are studying the market closely and trying to help existing customers first. These being said, the Kochi, Delhi and Hyderabad dealerships are ready. These will start once the lockdown lifts and we start making BS6 products. In short, these dealerships will start off with BS6 products. Ramping dealerships isn’t an issue as long as we are able to meet the customer demands and understand the market psyche. BS6 pricing too has to be calculated once the certification arrives.

ED: There were talks of some discord between Anvita Auto Tech and CFMoto China? Is there any truth in this?

VJ: These are absolutely baseless. At this point in time, we have daily calls or email sessions with CFMoto China. At present, the focus is on getting life back on track. China factories have been closed and so are Indian ones, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once things stabilise on the health front, production will be restored.

ED: Do you still rely heavily on China for the products? How much localisation has been attained?

VJ: We don’t rely 100 per cent on China for the motorcycles now. When we started out in July 2019, we were bringing in the products through the CKD route. Currently, we have achieved 25-30 per cent localisation. We aim to get more local components in the near future.

ED: What will the new product line-up look like for this year in India?

VJ: We are thinking of bringing in around four new products. Whatever CFMoto has internationally, will be assessed for the Indian market and then sold. We are also thinking of bringing in the electric bike. This though will depend on the market conditions and feasibility studies.

ED: We had heard of issues in the quality of the BS4 motorcycles that were made…

VJ: The quality perception comes from the fact that these bikes are of Chinese origin. The media had reported these. Before our deliveries in October, we had sorted the few issues. At present, customer feedback about the bikes has been very positive and they are happy with the quality they are getting at this price point. You see, our products are nearly a lakh more affordable than those from the competition.

