No petrol for non-helmet riders starting 1st June: Here’s which city is implementing it

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Two-wheeler riders who will reach petrol pumps without helmets will not be given any fuel. This practice will first be started in Noida and Greater Noida starting 1st of June. In the interest of road safety, the district administration announced this on Tuesday. District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said that this order will be implemented in two cities and later on, it would be rolled out in some rural areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The district administration stated that legal action will be taken against the offenders which include the suspension of driving license for not wearing a helmet. Moreover, there will be an arrest if people without helmet do not behave well with staff at the filling stations.

The Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 states that not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is considered as a violation of the law and can attract imprisonment up to 6 months under the Indian Penal Code section 188. The fuel filling stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar are instructed to do major publicity on their premises regarding the regulation along with consequences of the rule violation. The district administration also instructed the owners of the filling stations to install good quality CCTV cameras on their premises.

This is suggested so that in case of any dispute, the footage can show who actually is at fault. The said move by the district administration is indeed an interesting one and more and more cities should implement this in order to ensure safe riding. There has been an alarming rise in the number of fatalities in case of two-wheeler accidents on the roads and the said move is a step in the direction towards reducing the same.

