No more heavy, sweaty helmets! How new ISI regulations will improve helmet comfort

If you get annoyed at times by the weight of your helmet, this might be a good news for you. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has just introduced a new norm for motorcycle helmets in India. According to the new standard, the maximum weight of the helmet should be 1.2 kg as opposed to 1.5 kg presently and every manufacturer has to comply with these norms mandatorily. The new rule will come into effect starting 15th January, 2019 and hence, the manufacturers have close to six months to comply with the new norms. Moreover, the road transport ministry has started the procedure of the manufacturing of all motorcycle helmets will come under the new norms in order to get BIS certification. In such a case, the manufacturing of non-ISI helmets will be illegal.

Watch our detailed video of helmet manufacturing here:

The new standards will be implemented keeping in mind the reasons why bikers do not prefer wearing a helmet. In some cases, in order to breach the law, people wear helmets that have ISI mark but are not meant for a motorcycle rider. While doing this helps them surpass the law, such helmets do not help when it comes to safeguarding lives. Besides being lighter, the new standards also state that helmets should come with ventilation holes with an aim to be airier. This will help more ventilation inside that will eventually result in lesser sweating.

The new standards will definitely persuade a lot of people to buy a helmet with the significant reduction in weight. As these will have to pass the BIS certification, it is hard to say that the quality will see a compromise anywhere with the weight loss. Last year, over 15,000 people died for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. This is indeed an alarming number considering the fact that not wearing a helmet while riding is an offense and violators have to pay penalty in India.