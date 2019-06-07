No helmet? Now lose your vehicle: Strict action against violators recommended by HC

Madras High Court has strictly ordered the authorities to impound vehicles of those who violate the helmet rule for the rider and pillion. The Madras High Court wondered why the rule could not be implemented in Chennai while it was enforced successfully in Delhi and Bengaluru. A division bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that they have not seen a single pillion rider wearing a helmet. The statement came during a hearing on a PIL to implement the rule for both rider and pillion. Reportedly, 70 percent of the accidents occurred after riders violated the traffic rules.

The bench insisted on taking strict action against the violators by imposing a heavy penalty. The vehicle that will be impounded would only be released once a new helmet with a bill is presented. Additional advocate general PH Aravindh Pandian said that as per the Motor Vehicles Act, only Rs 100 is charged as the penalty for the violation of helmet rule. He also submitted that at least two lakh vehicles were booked for violations. As far as impounding vehicles is concerned, the first bench of the Madras High court had passed appropriate directions to impound vehicles for the violation of the helmet rule. After recording the submission, the bench directed the authorities to strictly follow the order to impound vehicles that violate the helmet rule.

Express Drives urges its readers to always wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Also, you should invest in a good quality helmet and the safety gear should be seen as an utmost priority rather than just a means to escape challans by the traffic cops. Catch all the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!

Also, what do you think of the High Court's order? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.