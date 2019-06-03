‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel

In the interest of road safety, the district administration in Noida had announced that come June 1st and two-wheeler riders without a helmet will not get any fuel at the filling stations. District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh stated that the said order will be implemented in two cities after which it will roll out in certain rural areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar. However, the efforts seem to be in vain as several two-wheeler riders managed to get fuel at filling stations in Noida on Monday in violation of the administration's 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule, with officials saying they were awaiting details from the Transport Department on such cases. Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had in April had announced that riders without a helmet would not be given fuel at filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida from June 1, in a major move aimed at improving road safety. According to a report on PTI, eye-witnesses told the agency how some riders violating the helmet rule still got fuel and alleged no action on part of filling stations staff.

Amit Gupta, a city resident, claimed that he was at the petrol pump in the queue this morning when at least four bikers got petrol ahead of me. They were not carrying any helmets with them and the staff also did not say anything to them. It appeared business as usual because several riders coming in also did not have helmet. Gupta said he later approached the manager of the station, along the Vishwakarma Road in Sector 52, to raise the issue with him. The manager told him that they won't be doing it then on, but Amit said he doubt.

Similar violations were reported on Sunday and Saturday also at some filling stations here, with offenders feigning "unawareness" about the order implemented on Saturday itself. There have also been several cases in which violators have been turned away from filling stations, according to administration officials. Asked about the violations, City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said the administration is not aware of these incidents and was waiting a report from the Transport Department.

There are total 86 filling stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 of them in Noida city and 20 in Greater Noida city, according to officials. Since April 14, the administration had asked all owners of these stations to carry out an awareness drive on the rule and publicise its implementation from June 1.