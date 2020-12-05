‘No helmet, no petrol’ rule to resume in this city in December

The 'no helmet no petrol' rule will come into effect next week and will last for a limited time period. The rule forbids petrol pumps from selling fuel to two-wheeler users without helmets.

By:December 5, 2020 3:36 PM

Kolkata Police has decided to re-impose the “no helmet no petrol” rule forbidding petrol pumps from selling fuel to motorcyclists without helmets, a senior officer said. The “no helmet no petrol” rule would start from December 8 and will continue for 60 days, the officer said. “It has been observed that several instances of two-wheeler riders riding without a helmet as well as carrying pillion riders without a helmet have been reported and occurrences of such infringement of rules have increased manifold”, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said in the order issued on Friday.

It said that “In spite of several prosecutions in such cases being drawn up by the law enforcement agency, the apprehension and possibility of untoward incidents/ accidents arising out of riding two-wheelers without helmet always remains. In order to ensure better road discipline and deter such violators of traffic laws, stringent actions need to be taken in accordance with law”.

Also read: “World’s most economical helmet” Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

“No Helmet No Petrol shall be enforced within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police to the effect that no petrol pump shall henceforth sell petrol to any such two-wheeler rider who arrives at the petrol pump riding two-wheeler without wearing a helmet as well as carries pillion rider without a helmet in contravention of provisions as enumerated under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act”, the order read.

In July 2016, the city police, following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over motorcyclists not wearing helmets, had imposed a similar “no helmet no petrol” rule forbidding petrol pumps from selling fuel to motorcyclists without helmets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Wireless chargers in cars pointless or must have? Pros and cons explained

Wireless chargers in cars pointless or must have? Pros and cons explained

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

Aprilia SR160 review, road test: India's best handling scooter with new engine, price tag

Aprilia SR160 review, road test: India's best handling scooter with new engine, price tag

Hero MotoCorp trademarks 'XTEC' name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

Hero MotoCorp trademarks 'XTEC' name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

"World's most economical helmet" Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

"World's most economical helmet" Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year